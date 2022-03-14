Chamisa says authorities “are quaking and shaking” as police ban his rally in Binga

Police have unsurprisingly again banned a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s campaign rally which was supposed to be held in Binga on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the police barricaded Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera and blocked CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and supporters from entering. He was only allowed to tell his people that the rally had been prohibited.

Commenting on the banning of the Binga rally, Chamisa said the authorities “are quaking and shaking”.

“They prohibited and canceled our Tuesday Yellow Binga rally. So they are quaking and shaking. We mean peace and love. We’re peacemakers. 2023 is fast approaching and we will win big, with a landslide,” he said.

These rallies are meant to mobilise supporters ahead of the March 26 by-elections and 2023 harmonised general elections.

The opposition officials blame the ruling Zanu-PF party for blocking them from meeting people.

Addressing a rally in Dangamvura, Mutare, the same day Chamisa’s rally was being barred in Marondera, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga sought to absolve the government from the bans being imposed on opposition rallies.

He said: “The opposition should not blame Zanu-PF about the ban of its rallies,” Chiwenga said.

“It’s not our problem, anyone is allowed to campaign. Please, deal with the police, and don’t blame anything on the government or Zanu PF because Zanu PF is also applying to the Zimbabwe Republic Police to get clearance for its rallies.” Nehanda Radio