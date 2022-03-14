Muchinguri praises Chiwenga for removing ‘old man’ Mugabe

By Clayton Masekesa | Zim Morning Post |

Zanu PF party national chairperson and the Minister of Defense, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has heaped praise on Acting President Constantino Chiwenga for championing the removal of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at the Manicaland star rally on Sunday, Muchinguri-Kashiri said the nation must give credit to Chiwenga for restoring the country’s political legacy after realizing that a section of the Zanu PF party members had hijacked the party.

“Dr Chiwenga is a well decorated soldier and a fighter of the liberation struggle. That is why it was seen fit to appoint him as the commander of the defense forces it’s because of his great works he has done for our country,” she said.

“But there was a time where we found out that the political virtues and legacies were now being misplaced and he found it fit to restore this legacy. We know that the old man (Mugabe) was now old and some people around were now taking advantage of his old age to harbor certain personal hidden agendas,” added Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Some people were now thinking that they were now ruling the country this is why you saw Cde Chiwenga rising up and launched operation restore legacy that then brought the birth of the second republic led by President Mnangagwa,” she said.

“We saw that Cde Chiwenga had done a great job and that is why he was told to retire from his job and move closer to work with us. It was seen fit to appoint him as the Vice President so that he gives more energy in restoring the country’s legacy,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Mugabe resigned in November 2017, on the back of military-assisted transition, bringing an end to 37 years of rule.

The resignation abruptly halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against him in the Parliament.

Seventy-nine-year old Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeded Mugabe.