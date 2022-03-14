Joy for Zim’s big three, as Bosso, CAPS, DeMbare register wins

What a joyful weekend it was for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s (CLPSL) three most followed clubs, CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders as they all registered big wins over the weekend.

This was something they were yet to achieve seven weeks into the ongoing 2021/22 premier league campaign.

They had not won all at once in the first six games they had played excluding this past weekend’s league matches.

Bosso, Makepekepe and Dembare all had a rocky start to the campaign, marred by inconsistency in their opening games.

But this was not until this past Saturday and Sunday when they finally shown their resurgence.

The big boys’ joy began on Saturday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo and continued the following day (Sunday) at the same venue where CAPS United played before it spread to Harare in the DeMbare game.

It was Lloyd Chitembwe’s CAPS United that led by example registering their second win of the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling outfit Bulawayo City.

Premier league man of the moment and Makepekepe’s marquee signing William Manondo’s solitary strike was enough to edge the controversial gaffer Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube’s side.

Come Sunday when the country’s two traditional clubs, both oiled by giant energy company Sakunda Holdings, collected maximum points.

Bosso whose terrible start has resulted in distress to its faithfuls finally found something to cheer their spirits with, a 4-0 victory over Herentals.

The Bulawayo giants cruised past the Students, thanks to their reliable source of goals, defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

Masuku who has so far scored three goals, opened the scoring for Bosso with a 17th minute header courtesy of a Andrew Mbeba assist.

Stanley Ngala doubled the lead in the 64th minute with a goal that saw him open his scoring account for Amahlolanyama.

This was before Adrian Silla scored the team’s third goal then Bosso’s second half substitute Lynoth Chikuwa sealed the scoring with a 90th minute strike.

The victory came as a huge relief to under-fire coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who is facing a lot of criticism from the Bosso fans.

They are are calling for his sacking.

In Harare Tonderai Ndiraya who is also under scrutiny, deemed ‘unfit’ to be at the helm of the 20 time championship winners was left a happy man after his charges saw off stubborn Tenax FC.

All thanks to the pair of his Ghanian new signings Martin Ofori and Emmanuel Paga. Former Warriors striker Ralph Kawondera scored the third goal for Dembare in a 3-1 win at the National Sports Stadium.

It was however teenage sensation Billy Antonio who stole the whole show following an impressive performance.

Billy provided two assists for the Glamour Boys and was involved in the build up of the third too.

Just like city rivals, CAPS United, yesterday’s win saw Dembare register their second successive victory in the 2021/22 premier league marathon. Nehanda Radio