PICTURES: Nelson Chamisa CCC rally at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru

PoliticsFeaturedNews
By Nehanda Radio 35,767
After filling up White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, opposition Citizens Coalition Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday took his campaign juggernaut to Mkoba Stadium in Gweru.
After filling up White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday took his campaign juggernaut to Mkoba Stadium in Gweru.

Chamisa sat in the crowd flanked by his two deputies, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube. Also sitting close to Chamisa was party chairperson Thabitha Khumalo and her deputy Job Sikhala.

In his address Chamisa said “We have done away with this system of chefs. Chefs are the citizens, not the president.”

CCC Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba added to the remarks saying “This is a citizens’ movement and this new setup indicates the structure of our new party which is yet to be elected.”

