Moira Knight gets lawyers to demand maintenance from Seh Calaz

It seems like the Seh Calaz and Moira Knight saga is far from ending.

Seh Calaz’s ex-wife has filed a letter of demand with lawyers Masawi and Partners where she is seeking child support for their only child, Treasure Winter Mumanyi.

“We address you at the instance of Ms Knight. She has instructed us to demand as we do hereby do payment of child support(maintenance)…to cover food…medicines…ancillary expenses for your minor child, Treasure Winter Mumanyi…,” reads part of the letter seen by Nehanda Radio.

In the letter dated 15 February, the Mabhanditi hitmaker is given a two day ultimatum to respond or face being summoned to court.

“If we do not hear from you by the 18th of February 2022, we have instruction to file summons at the maintenance court,” reads the last part of the letter.

On her Instagram with a 154k followers, Moira bemoaned Seh Calaz’s absence in providing for their child since his birth.

“Kana munhu achitsamwa because I asked kuti achengete mwana zvekusvika paku likisa ma pictures ake then I predict one will leak his own nudes too.

“(By the way whatever that was supposed to be it could have reached me another way isiri planned leaking but anyways hazvina mhosva).

“Our son now needs to be looked after by BOTH parents. I have provided for him all by myself since his birth so it’s only fair that his father contributes from now on,” reads her post.

In 2017, Seh Calaz is alleged to have assaulted Moira leaving her with a bruised face before she moved out of their apartment in Waterfalls.

Since then there has been a back and forth of allegations between the pair with Moira at one time threatening to leak Seh Calaz’s nudes.