CCC says ZEC attempting to rig forthcoming by-elections in Zimbabwe

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is manipulating the country’s voters’ roll in an attempt to rig the forthcoming by-elections.

CCC elections director, Ian Makone, claimed that ZEC changed people’s voting stations without the knowledge of the electorate.

He told reporters in Harare today that ZEC made such moves in order to rig the March 26 by-elections.

“We hired someone to look into the voters’ roll and it was discovered that a large number of voters were transferred to several constituencies without their consent. The transfers did not take into account their addresses.

“In Kwekwe there are 600 people who were transferred and indications are that those people were not properly transferred. In GlenView South and Glen Norah more than 2,000 people were also transferred.”

But ZEC spokesperson, Joyce Kazembe, dismissed the CCC claims saying the commission does not rig elections.

“Why should we rig elections? We are not rigging elections. We don’t have any aim of rigging or to favor any political party. Are are there to ensure that there are free and fair elections,” said Kazembe.