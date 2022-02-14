Warriors defender Mudimu joins English non-league club, Altrincham

Warriors central defender Alec Mudimu has officially joined Altrincham FC who are currently members of the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

Altrincham took to their Twitter account to confirm Mudimu’s move over the weekend.

According to the club’s Tweet, the defender was in the weekend’s matchday squad as the team drew 2-2 at home with Woking on Saturday afternoon.

However, he was an unused substitute as his new side had to come from behind to secure a point at Moss Lane Stadium.

“How we line up this afternoon for our @TheVanaramaNL game against @officialKLtown, Alec Mudimu takes his place on the bench, with the Zimbabwe international joining Alty on a temporary deal,” reads the Tweet.

Mudimu completed his move to England where he initially started his professional football career as a free agent.

Before his recent move, six months ago, the 25-year-old defender was plying his trade with FC Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia.

He has once played for other English non-league clubs including Stockport Town, Stalybridge and Northwich Victoria.

Apart from playing in England the Warriors star has also turned out for Cefn Druids in Wales, Ankaraspor in Turkey and Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

The gigantic central defender was part of the Warriors squad that played at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Albeit, he never kicked the ball in all the three matches that the Norman Mapeza led side played at the prestigious and biggest continental tournament. Nehanda Radio