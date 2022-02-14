Musona provides two assists to help his Saudi club to 3-1 win

Man of the Match, Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona grabbed a brace of assists on Saturday as his side Al-Tai who play in the Saudi Arabian Premier League comfortably handed Al-Batin a 3-1 defeat at home.

The match was played at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Saturday.

Al-Tai took the lead through 29-year-old Saudi Arabian defensive midfielder Jamal Bajandouh in the 55th minute.

Brazilian defender Mauricio Antonio then levelled matters for Al-Batin in the 72nd minute.

However this was before the 31-year-old Zimbabwean international forward set up two goals to help his side to a crucial win.

Musona firstly provided an assist for the Argentinian midfielder Tobias Figueroa who scored Al-Tai’s second goal to restore their lead in the 76th minute.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man went on to provide another assist for Angolan forward Cephas Malele who sealed the scoring account for the Saudi premiership club.

And due to his enticing performance, Musona was named man of the match in Al-Tai’s 3-1 victory.

The victory saw them move two places up on the log standings to position 10 with 22 points from 20 premier league games they have played so far.

They also found their winning ways back after last weekend’s heavy defeat away to Al-Nassr which had seen them move down to 13th position on the log.

Previously, Al-Tai had lost consecutively in their last four premier league matches they had played posing a threat to their future in the top flight league.

But Saturday’s big win could help the team that is already battling relegation to survive the chop in the Saudi Arabian premier league. Nehanda Radio