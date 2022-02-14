Tribute to Tsvangirai: Chamisa says “struggle is in safe hands”

Today marks exactly four years since Morgan Tsvangirai, the founder of the former main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) died.

The MDC that was an opposition to late former President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party for nearly 18 years, was formed in 1999.

Tsvangirai died at the age of 65 after losing a battle with colon cancer.

After his death, Nelson Chamisa who was his deputy became the President of the movement. Two years later, some senior officials in the party, Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora among others who were opposed to Chamisa’s ascendancy , grabbed party name, offices, funds and recalled MPs and councillors aligned to Chamisa.

Few weeks ago, Chamisa and his members dumped the MDC party and formed the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). He said the new party would not abandon Tsvangirai’s legacy.

“Some people may ask, ‘have you abandoned Tsvangirai’s legacy? Far from it. Tsvangirai’s whispers are still fresh in my mind. It’s not about the institution, it’s about the hope for the future,” Chamisa said.

On Monday, the opposition leader paid tribute to Tsvangirai.

He said: “A GIANT, A MENTOR, A FIGHTER, A DEMOCRAT, & A CONFIDANTE.This day you exited this life. They are still trying those old tactics they used against you. They will not succeed. The struggle is in safe hands. Sadly missed. Rest in Power Mudhara!”

Luke Tamborinyoka who served as Tsvangirai’s spokesperson celebrated Tsvangirai’s life.

“Exactly four years ago to the day, the doyen of the country’s democratic struggle died. It was only befitting that Morgan Richard Tsvangirai would die on Valentine’s Day—on the day that the power of love is celebrated worldwide— for the man was an iconic patriot who not only loved his country but was reputably a man of love in many other respects.

“As per tradition, today’s column is a special dedication in remembrance of Morgan Tsvangirai, a man I served for 10 years as his spokesperson and trusted lieutenant. He was a father, a friend and a boss all rolled into one,” he said.

Tamborinyoka reproduced a 2013 op-ed by Tsvangirai titled “Personal Reflections”. This was soon after the 2013 election which Tsvangirai claimed was stolen. The opposition was coming out of an inclusive government which had improved the economy.

Tsvangirai said: “We all thought that the election was going to result in the consolidation of the hope and the progress that had set in the country after 2009.My heart is heavy today, as we accelerate towards the same economic turmoil from where we had rescued the people of Zimbabwe some five years ago!” Nehanda Radio