Police arrest Tendai Biti while he was addressing people in Harare

The Police Law and Order section arrested top opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official Tendai Biti while he was addressing people at Spar Letombo in Harare.

Details of his arrest were first published by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on his Twitter handle.

“The Tendai Biti ARRESTED!!! I have just spoken to Tendai Biti @BitiTendai the Vice President of the Citizens Coalition for Change @CCCZimbabwe who has told me that he has been arrested at Letombo Park Shops in Greendale.

“He is on his way to the Law and Order section in town,” Chin’ono said.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) told Nehanda Radio that it has since sent its lawyers led by Alec Muchadehama to represent him.

“JUST IN: Human rights lawyer @BitiTendai is currently detained at Harare Central Police Station after he was arrested by @PoliceZimbabwe while at Letombo Spar in Msasa Harare. More details to follow…” ZLHR posted on Twitter.

His lawyers are yet to be advised on why Biti was arrested.

The NewsHalks also quoted Biti confirming: “I have been arrested; I’m currently with them going to a police station.”

Later on Mahere posted an update: “Hon @BitiTendai has been released without charge into the custody of his lawyers.

🟡No explanation has been given for why he was arrested & detained in the first place.

🟡This abuse of the law and weaponization of the Police Service must stop! #RegisterToVoteZW,” Mahere tweeted

Biti, a critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, has been arrested several times and acquitted of any wrongdoing.

His arrest comes a few weeks before the country holds by-elections. He is aspiring to retain the Parliamentary seat for Harare East. Nehanda Radio