TEO’s Mhembere denies stealing Greatman’s wedding donations

Matthew Mhembere of TEO Events has refuted claims that he stole money at Tongai Gwaze (Greatman)’s wedding and he challenged the musician to a live show to discuss what transpired.

TEO Events is an events planner that organised the wedding of Greatman and his wife Silibaziso Masara.

After the event, the organisation found itself embroiled in a war of words with the newlyweds with Greatman accusing it of not being transparent with funds most of which was donated.

The couple indicated it is stewing in US$2,500 wedding debt.

Greatman claims TEO Events completely took over the event and monopolized everything.

“They monopolized everything! TEO directed all cash donations to their bank accounts and mobile numbers for mobile money transfers. Goods were received on our behalf. We got nothing.

“What is surprising though is that there are service providers that are yet to be paid. I am said to be in arrears of more than US$2 500. However, I know cash donations that came through on the day and before could have easily settled the debts” he said.

But Mhembere of TEO Events took to Facebook to dismiss the allegations.

“Morning family, morning Zimbweeeee after I woke up this morning ndichiona nyaya MU Sunday Mail of us being accused nana Greatman kunzi takaba ma funds, I’m in tears kuti Lord do we deserve this ….

“I’m doing a live today making my statement,ndanga ndakanyarara pose APA coz ndaiti its social media but now that they are kuma newspapers I need to respond,and I’m challenging Greatman and his family to a live talk to any page re any celebrity rine following yakakura Vs us TEO Events and make things clear.

“This is bad and to make matters worse hakuna kana 1 anogona kunzwa side of my story but kungomuka nekuona nyaya mu newspaper,” Mhembere said. Nehanda Radio