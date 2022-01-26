Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Guards who dragged SA councillor from office charged

By BBC News
Five people have been charged in court after a video was shared widely showing a South African councillor being dragged on the floor inside a building.
The female Eastern Cape councillor, Nanziwe Rulashe, reportedly disagreed with officials and she was dragged out of her offices while kicking and screaming.

Security men seen in the video have been charged with assault and the head of the security at the municipality offices suspended.

A video of the incident has been shared widely:

Ms Rulashe said the incident had traumatised her family and friends.

Some South Africans online have expressed anger at the manhandling of the councillor.

“Wow this is unbelievable. Her dignity has a human being taken just like that,” Sanele Makhanya tweeted. BBC News

