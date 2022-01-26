Guards who dragged SA councillor from office charged

Five people have been charged in court after a video was shared widely showing a South African councillor being dragged on the floor inside a building.

The female Eastern Cape councillor, Nanziwe Rulashe, reportedly disagreed with officials and she was dragged out of her offices while kicking and screaming.

Security men seen in the video have been charged with assault and the head of the security at the municipality offices suspended.

A video of the incident has been shared widely:

#WhatsNews : “Outrage as video of Eastern Cape councillor, Nanziwe Rulashe being assaulted, dragged goes viral.” We speak to Amathole councillor Nanziwe Rulashe in the Eastern Cape.#TheMorningFlava @moflavadj @owenhannie @melbala pic.twitter.com/mWkMoITNfF — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) January 26, 2022

Ms Rulashe said the incident had traumatised her family and friends.

Some South Africans online have expressed anger at the manhandling of the councillor.

“Wow this is unbelievable. Her dignity has a human being taken just like that,” Sanele Makhanya tweeted. BBC News