Chihuri US$32m case deferred to February… ex-police boss in Malawi

High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has deferred to next month, the case in which the State is seeking to freeze former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri’s companies and the properties, which his family acquired during his 25 years at the helm of the police force.

The State also seeks explanation from Chihuri on the sale of five properties that were part of the family’s large property portfolio.

Chihuri is being accused of side-tracking US$32 million of public funds into family companies and buying properties during his time as the police boss.

It is alleged that he sold five properties between 2017 and 2018, following his unceremonious departure from the police’s apex office.

Chihuri fled Zimbabwe after a military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017. He is believed to be in Malawi.

His case was supposed to be heard on Wednesday before Justice Kwenda but it was deferred during a case management meeting held in the chambers.

Justice Kwenda, after noting that Chihuri is contesting court orders allowing the State to forfeit his properties, proposed to have the matters consolidated into a single case for determination.

The State led by Chris Mutangadura and Chihuri’s lawyer Addington Chinake, agreed with the judge’s suggestion and by consent of both parties the matter was moved to February 9.

And in its fresh application, the State wants Chihuri to explain how the properties were sold.