Prosecutor arrested for soliciting bribe to get lighter sentence for Rushwaya

A Harare public prosecutor Pardon Dziva was arrested for allegedly soliciting a US$20 000 bribe from the young sister of convicted gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya to facilitate a lighter sentence by the presiding judge justice Pisirayi Kwenda.

Dziva (30) claimed her could get a favorable sentence at the High Court after he misrepresented that he was a runner for Justice Kwenda.

Ironically Rushwaya did get a “light sentence” after escaping jail for trying to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai.

Dziva who is being charged together with Alexio Tombe (37) appeared before magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

The duo were remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.

The complainant is Helliate Rushwaya a former Non-Executive Board Member at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). She is Henrietta’s young sister.

Henrietta’s smuggling case was before Justice Kwenda at the High court in Harare awaiting sentence on 15 November 2023 at 1430 hours.

lt is alleged that on the same day November the informant’s Fungai Mangizvo received a call from Wellington Takavarasha who is a workmate to Henrietta Rushwaya.

The complainant instructed her niece to tell Takavarasha to contact her which he did.

Takavarasha contacted the informant and stated that he had been approached by Progress Maringamoyo who indicated that he was in a position to facilitate the passing of a lighter sentence in Henrietta Rushwaya’s case.

It is alleged that on the same day, Maringamoyo called Takavarasha and offered to link him to Dziva who claimed to be Justice Kwenda’s runner.

Takavarasha and Maringamoyo went to the Harare Magistrates Court where they met Dziva and Dziva demanded US$30 000-00 to facilitate the deal.

The figure was subsequently negotiated down to US$20 000-00.

Takavarasha informed the Informant that Dziva requested for US$20 000. Informant managed to rase US$10 000-00 and reported the matter to CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit where a trap was set.

They agreed to meet at CABS Centre cormer Jason and Sam Nujoma Street, Harare.

Upon arrival at CABS Centre, Tombe approached the informant who was in the company of a detective and confirmed that he was sent by Dziva to take them where Dziva was. Tombe indicated that the complainant should drive to the basement of CABS Centre and she refused.

Informant suggested meeting at Meikles Hotel but Tombe suggested meeting at Kebab Restaurant in Milton Park.

The informant then proceeded to Kebab Restaurant driving between Dziva who was driving a Toyota Camry whilst Tombe was seated at the back seat in Helliate Rushwaya’s car.

Upon arrival at the agreed place, Dziva went into Informant’s car where he received US$10 000-00 in the presence of the detective and Tombe.

Dziva was arrested and the trap money was recovered. The trap authority and the recovered trap money will be produced in court as exhibits.