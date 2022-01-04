Bankrupt CAPS United to lose Ronald Chitiyo who is now a free agent

Bankrupt premiership giants CAPS United are set to lose captain Ronald Chitiyo on a free after his contract expired on 31 December 2021 and he is already entertaining offers from rival clubs.

Chitiyo revealed to Nehanda Radio he was already receiving offers but had not yet made a decision following questions on his future.

“Yes, I have run out of contract at CAPS United, it expired on the December 31 but I have not signed for any club as yet, I am a free agent.

“I cannot disclose my position at CAPS United so far,” Chitiyo said.

“What I can tell you for now is that I have received offers but I am still weighing them.

“The league is currently on a break so I am yet to make a decision, the future will tell where I play next.”

A source close to the former Dynamos, Monomotapa and CS Sfaxien attacker disclosed that Chitiyo had had enough of CAPS United continuous financial problems and was done with it.

“He has decided to quit the club, as I speak the boy is looking for a new club,” said the source.

While playing for CAPS United, Chitiyo won the championship in 2016 under the club’s recently re-appointed head coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

Rooney as Chitiyo is affectionately known in the domestic football circles, was part of Makepekepe’s high flying team which knocked out faded African giants TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League knockout stages in 2017.

CAPS United are allegedly on the brink of collapse because of serious financial problems that have stifled the club in the past years.

The club failed to pay player salaries in November and December leading to a strike. It is believed at the moment a lot of players want out of the Harare giants.

Besides Chitiyo, a number of CAPS United’s players also reportedly ran out of their contracts in December.

Ex-Bulawayo Chiefs left-back Brendon Mpofu is among the players whose contracts lapsed at the former Cup Kings.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the youthful defender is on the radar of CAPS United’s city rivals Dynamos FC. Nehanda Radio