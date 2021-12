Full List: Warriors coach Norman Mapeza names AFCON squad

Zimbabwe national team coach Norman Mapeza has named his 23 member squad for the biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals which kick off in Cameroon on 9 January.

The Warriors as they are affectionately known, depart today (Tuesday) afternoon for the Cameroon capital, Yaounde, where they will spend 5 days training. Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group B with Guinea, Senegal and Malawi.

Those who failed to make the squad include veteran forward Knox Mutizwa, Dynamos trio of Frank Makarati, Amon Mvula and teenage sensation Bill Antonio.

Others dropped where Chicken Inn defender Shepherd Mhlanga, Panashe Mutimbanyoka of FC Platinum, Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne) and midfielder Temptation Chiwunga of JDR Stars in South Africa.

GOALKEEPERS: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars)

DEFENDERS: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)

MIDFIELDERS: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Kundai Benyu (Vestri).

STRIKERS: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Prince Dube (Azam) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais)