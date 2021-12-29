Zanu PF provincial elections plunge into chaos, riot police called in

Elections to select Zanu PF provincial executives plunged into chaos on Tuesday with riot police being called to intervene in some areas amid claims of rampant rigging and vote-buying.

In a precursor to how national elections will be run in 2023, there were incidents of blatant vote rigging that saw ballot boxes being stolen in Muzarabani (Mashonaland Central) by a commissariat director identified as Mharadzano.

Its claimed Mharadzano was seen disembarking from a car belonging to the incumbent Mashonaland Central, chairperson Kazembe Kazembe, who is also Home Affairs Minister.

There was more drama in Bindura as central committee member Nzvimbo John Nhamburo (a Kazembe ally) was allegedly seen stealing a ballot box.

The ruling party had stated that elections would run from 8am to 5pm but is some areas there were no ballot papers by mid day. Blue Ridge voting centre only got ballot papers delivered at 5pm.

In the capital Harare there were skirmishes over the validity of ballot papers for over two hours.

Masvingo also produced drama with what is described as a fierce factional war between supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ambitious deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira (Mnangagwa) was thought to be in pole position to retain his position against Robson Mavhenyengwa (Chiwenga).

There were no ballot boxes and voting materials in Masvingo Urban by 2pm for example.

In Bulawayo the feared former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda is taking on former Mpopoma Pelandaba legislator Joseph Tshuma, Bulawayo war veterans chairman Cephas Ncube and incumbent Obert Msindo for the chairmanship of the province.

In Gweru its reported there were incidents of vote buying with one candidate dishing out maize meal and US$10 to voters and another bussing supporters to polling stations.

Speaking on Mashonaland West, Zanu-PF secretary for security Lovemore Matuke is quoted saying “We are expecting results around 8pm because we had logistical challenges especially in reaching some areas. We will be expecting communication from the head office on when polling will be concluded.”

Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Kindness Paradza and Vengai Musengi are battling it out for the post of Mashonaland West provincial chairperson.