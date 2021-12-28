Gold dealer throws stones at wives for refusing to twerk for him

By Sydney Ncube | Masvingo Mirror |

A notorious top Zvishavane gold dealer who pelted his two wives with stones after they refused to shake their bums for him in public was sentenced to nine months in prison or a fine of RTGS$50 000.

Five months were suspended from three years on condition he doesn’t commit such a crime.

Samson Gondwe (48) assaulted his wives on December 4, 2021 when the gold dealer who is popularly known as Sam Dread was drinking beer with wives Precious Mushaikwa and Popadopoules Droder Mollin.

Gondwe ordered his wives to shake their buttocks in front of men who were also drinking beer at the place but they refused. The accused then threw stones at the wives hitting their heads and legs.

In mitigation Gondwe said he has four wives including the complainants and 13 children under his care. Twelve of those are going to school and he pays their fees. A custodial sentence would therefore affect them negatively. He employs 60 workers at his mine and six at his farm who all depend on him for income.

In passing sentence Matura said Gondwe he is a first offender and he gave a guilty plea hence he did not waste the court’s time.