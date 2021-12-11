Mutomba lashes back at Buhera chief… you’re sick in the mind

By Farai Matebvu | Masvingo Mirror |

Buhera North MP, William Mutomba has said that chiefs who describe him as an absentee legislator needed mental check-ups because he initiated and completed several major projects in his constituency.

The offended MP recently took a Mirror reporter around Buhera North showing him the projects he has implemented in his three terms as the Member of Parliament.

He said that he constructed 12 dams, sunk 43 boreholes, saw the electrification of more than 30 schools, opened a registry office at Gaza, built several clinics and donated many wheel chairs to physically handicapped people in his constituency.

He said that he spent his personal money on the projects while some of it came from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“Chief Chitsungo is sick in the mind and out of order. He needs psychological check-up. He doesn’t know how development works.

“I drilled 43 boreholes, constructed 12 dams and built at least 4 healthcare facilities, including setting up a registry office at Gaza Business Centre.

“I facilitated electrification of more than 30 schools, including Chief Chitsunge’s homestead under the Rural Electrification Program,” said Mutomba.

Chief Chitsungo, one of Buhera’s leading traditional leaders recently lashed out at Mutomba telling a local function that the legislator is absent from the constituency as he ‘stays’ in Harare. He said Mutomba did nothing for the people for nearly 15 years that he has been in office.

Chief Chitsungo went on to endorse Philip Guyo as his and Zanu PF’s preferred candidate for the coming 2023 elections. Chief Chimombe also went on to endorse Guyo.

Guyo who had invited the chiefs for the handover of a house he built for a visually impaired man at Mbawa Village welcomed the endorsement and said that he was ready to move from Chitungwiza where he participated as a Zanu PF candidate in 2018 and lost to an MDC candidate.

“We have found this man suitable for the position. I therefore endorse him to represent the people” said Chief Chitsunge referring to Guyo. Masvingo Mirror