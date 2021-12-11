Robbers break into Beitbridge Magistrates Court

By Ellen Mlambo | Masvingo Mirror |

An unknown number of robbers broke into Beitbridge Magistrates Court last night and so far three laptops have been established missing.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge District (Dispol) Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the break-in in an interview with Two Nations.

The incident happened at around 2am.

A guard at the courts was severely assaulted with an iron bar and then left tied with ropes to stop mobility.

Two Nations has established that the laptops belong to Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, two prosecutors Ronald Mugwagwa and Tawanda Chigavazira. Masvingo Mirror