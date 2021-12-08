Mliswa supports Chief Ndiweni diaspora vote petition submitted to Boris Johnson

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has registered his support for dethroned Ntabazinduna chief, Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s move to petition UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push Zimbabwean authorities to allow citizens in the diaspora their voting rights.

Chief Ndiweni, who is based in the United Kingdom, last week submitted a petition to Johnson articulating the need for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration to respect the rights of Zimbabweans abroad to have voting access.

But Chief Ndiweni faced backlash from a certain section of Zimbabweans, mainly Zanu PF supporters who argued that he had ‘sold out’.

Mliswa took to Twitter to argue that Zimbabweans in the diaspora had been instrumental in assisting colleagues at home through diaspora remittances and other economic assistance hence they should be allowed to vote.

“Some sections have sought to attack Chief Ndiweni for his petition. What is uniquely funny is that the same people celebrated the @ZANUPF_Official initiative to send clerics to meet the Canterbury leaders. If Chief Ndiweni sold out then @ZANUPF_Official has also sold out,” Mliswa said.

“What Chief Ndiweni is pushing for is an important factor. The diaspora has been fundamental to the sustenance of the Zim economy & it’s a travesty of justice to implore people to send money and invest and yet deny them their vote. Flying here to vote we all know it’s not practical.”

Mliswa added that Zanu PF will not allow diaspora vote because it does not have supporters abroad.

“However it should be understood that @ZANUPF_Official will always resist this because it’s clear that it has little support in the diaspora. Most of the people in the diaspora fled economic mismanagement here and won’t have a soft spot for the ruling party.

“The whole argument against Chief Ndiweni, who is a traditional leader and thus represents people, is political and not vested with logical nous. Has he campaigned against anyone or the country? What he is pushing for is one of many reforms already noted by the opposition and people.

“It’s unfortunate that due to polarisation we have some sections bastardising certain words and using their party positions and definitions as the standard. One isn’t a sellout just because he thinks and talks contrary to your party position or orientation. The nation is supreme.”

In submitting his petition, Chief Ndiweni told Boris Johnson. “There is no provision for Zimbabwean citizens in the diaspora to vote from outside the country, unless in diplomatic missions” adding “those in Diaspora should be allowed to vote”. Nehanda Radio