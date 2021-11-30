I want to teach Zanu PF leaders to respect constitution: Musengezi

Sybeth Musengezi, a Zanu PF member who is challenging the ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the ruling party presidency said he is doing that “to make our leaders respect the rule of law and the constitution of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe”.

Musengezi last month filed a High Court application seeking an order declaring as illegal the November 19 Zanu PF central committee meeting that forced late former President Robert Mugabe to resign and installed Mnangagwa as the party leader.

In his founding affidavit, Musengezi argues that Obert Mpofu, then Zanu PF secretary for finance had no power to preside over the meeting.

On Monday, Musengezi said he had filed an answering affidavit following indications by Mnangagwa’s lawyers that the Zanu PF leader was immune to prosecution because he was the President.

The matter is yet to be heard.

The fearless Zanu PF official also denied being sponsored by former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa. He said he is doing this to teach Zanu PF leaders to respect the constitution.

“With regards to our application seeking nullification of the illegal 19th Nov 2017 central committee meeting that elevated @edmnangagwa to be the President, we managed to file our answering affidavit on Friday the 26th. By ‘we’ I mean ‘you and I’ so we’re good to go!” Musengezi said.

“This is not a court application against @edmnangagwa nor is it an application in favor of @Hon_Kasukuwere or Cde Chiwenga as reported in certain sections of the media. It is a court application to make our leaders respect the rule of law and the constitution of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe.

“However, it is not my place to stop any politician or presidential aspirant to use the current proceedings in their campaigns. My issue is only against unconstitutionalism, lawlessness and imposition of leaders. Only God is supreme, everyone else should respect the country’s laws.

“In the event that our competent courts rule in our favor and a proper election is held, if @edmnangagwa is constitutionally elected I’ll salute him but if he loses, I pray for the new leader to respect him as our elder and forgive him for any wrongs he may have done. God bless!”

In his application, Musengezi cited Zanu PF secretary for administration Mpofu, acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, ex-finance secretary Ignatius Chombo as the third, fourth, fifth and sixth respondents respectively.

Musengezi wants the former vice president Mphoko to convene a special Extraordinary Congress of Zanu PF that will decide the lawful position of Mnangagwa and other top party members. Nehanda Radio