Karenyi condemns Zanu PF violence after murder of opposition member

Opposition MDC Alliance vice president Lynette Karenyi preached love and peace at the funeral of party member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere who died from injuries after allegedly being abducted and tortured by suspected Zanu PF thugs during party leader Nelson Chamisa’s tour of Gutu in Masvingo.

The opposition party announced the death of Mawere last Friday and accused Zanu PF of torturing and abducting him during Chamisa’s visit of Masvingo Province.

Karenyi attended Mawere’s funeral on Sunday and condemned the violence that she said was targeted at opposition members. She said Mawere was an advocate of change.

“Why should someone be killed for supporting the MDC Alliance? No one should be killed for supporting Zanu PF either. We are saying you’re supposed to freely support a leader of your choice. Sugar is expensive for everyone whether you support Zanu PF or MDC but it’s more expensive for those in Zanu PF because it is their father (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) who is ruling. This man wanted a simple thing, change,” she said.

During his tour of the provinces, Chamisa reported several attacks from Zanu PF supporters who sometimes allegedly barricaded roads and disrupted his meetings.

In Mutare, the opposition leader claimed he survived an assassination attempt and the matter was reported to the police.

The countywide tours are aimed at mobilising supporters ahead of 2023 harmonised general elections and the by-elections that are scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Nehanda Radio