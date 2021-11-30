Furious Sikhala labels Mnangagwa a “monitor lizard” (Mupurwa)

Outspoken MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala has labelled President Emmerson Mnangagwa a “monitor lizard (Mupurwa)” after his Zanu PF party supporters abducted and tortured an opposition supporter to death recently.

This comes after suspected Zanu PF thugs attacked MDC Alliance supporter, Nyasha Zhambe Mawere (48) during the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s tour of Gutu in Masvingo Province a few weeks ago.

The main opposition announced the death of Mawere last Friday citing that he succumbed to injuries he suffered during the alleged torture.

Addressing mourners at Mawere’s funeral during the weekend, the Zengeza West legislator took time to condemn the violence he said was being perpetrated against MDC members by Zanu PF since the 1980s.

Sikhala called the ruling party supporters, including late former President Robert Mugabe ‘monitor lizards’ and accused them of killing opposition members.

Mupurwa is the Shona name for a ‘monitor lizard’, popularly referred to as “Uxamu” in Ndebele. It is a hideous and horrendous animal which combines the characteristics of a snake, a dragon and a crocodile, all three in equal measure, but with none of their graces.

“Vanhu veZanu PF muripano endai munoudza Mnangagwa kuti urimupurwa we munhu. Tine zvuru nezvuru zvevanhu vakavurawa munyika muno nechiparty ichocho. (Zanu PF people you’re all monitor lizards. We have thousands and thousands of people who were killed by that party),” Sikhala thundered.

“From 1980 to 1987 over 20 000 Zimbabweans were killed in Matebeleland. When we started opposing Zanu PF telling them they had failed, Mugabe and Mnangagwa killed over 10 000 MDC members.

“Hamusi vanaMwari imi futsek. You’re not God. This man came to my house in the middle of the night, failing even to walk. I will get revenge. I’m very violent and Mnangagwa knows that. I’m dangerous.

“You can’t come here and pretend to moan with us when you killed our member. That must come to an end.”

When the alleged incident happened, Chamisa was in Masvingo Province meeting with elders and mobilising supporters ahead of the 2023 elections.

His tour, however, was disrupted many times by suspected Zanu PF thugs who barricaded the roads and disrupted his meetings sometimes with the help of the police.

Sikhala went to the funeral of Mawere together with party vice president Lynette Karenyi who preached peace and love at the ceremony. Nehanda Radio