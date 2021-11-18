Comedian Mai Tt tours Passion Java’s mansion in the United States

Mai Tt dubbed the ‘Cat Mom’ put the icing on the cake to her vacation in the United States by visiting flamboyant Prophet Passion Java and having a tour of his massive mansion.

Nothing new for Java’s fans of course as the mansion has always been part of his bragging tools on social media.

On Tuesday, Mai Titi real name Felistus Murata flooded her social media pages with pictures from her visit.

Her tour into Java’s house was broadcast in a one hour long Facebook live.

During the tour Mai Tt sings nothing but praises for Java saying; “Tiri kwa Java haaaah ane tunu twake iiiii ane tunu twake.”

She then walks to the Lamborghini where she sits inside and takes a couple of pictures.

She posted a number of pictures posing on Java’s yellow Lamborghini. She captioned the pictures “ayewa ndakuona kwa Passion Java.”

The relationship between Mai Tt and Java has been filled with ups and downs as they always have nasty fights in public, turn into enemies but later kiss and make up.

The comedian is currently in the United States visiting her newly found lover Tinashe Maphosa.

Last week Mai Tt claimed that she and Maphosa got engaged and that their love affair is going well. Nehanda Radio