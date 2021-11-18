Chinese miner claims only 6 families will be displaced in Uzumba

Chinese granite mining company, Heijin which is facing expulsion from Uzumba after its intention to displace villegers claims its operations will only affect six families sitting on the mineral and it is ready to compensate them.

This comes after the Mines ministry last month gave notice to cancel Heijin’s certificates of registration by December 6 this year, following an uproar by villagers who are set to be displaced by its mining activities.

But in a statement on Wednesday the miner said only six homesteads were directly sitting on the resources to be mined, and that it had already agreed compensation with villagers.

“The mining project zone area has people occupying it. They are sitting directly on the black granite rock to be mined. They are six and the company is prepared to compensate them as they are directly affected. We understand that there is a need to relocate them.

“A good place to relocate them has already been found. The affected will be given the opportunity to have first preference in gaining employment at Heijin provided they are able bodied,” it said in a statement.

“Moreover, each household will be given US$2 000 as a compensation to start income-generating projects. The mining company will offer assistance with knowledge of desired projects. Heijin pledges to cover full costs required for resettlement and compensation for the affected households in the mining area. Heijin managed to come up with a relocation and compensation plan for the affected.”

The company further said under the agreement reached with the families, it was set to build five-roomed houses with separate round-thatched kitchens, a double blair toilet with a bathroom, solar power for lighting per household and boundary fence for each homestead security.

Heijin also pledged to drill boreholes for water, provide a good accessible road network, construct classroom blocks, a clinic, supply medical consumables and provide the community with skills to engage in good agricultural practices as well as maintain the roads in the area.

When a high-powered delegation of cabinet ministers and Zanu PF officials went to Uzumba last month, Chief Nyajina said that around 80 families would be affected by the project. But the mining company denied the accusations. Nehanda Radio