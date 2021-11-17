Davido receives millions in one hour, after asking fans for 100m naira

Nigerian artist Davido has shared a screengrab of his bank account on Twitter saying that fans have sent millions of naira an hour after he asked them to.

“If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money,” Davido tweeted before he started sharing updates of how much had been sent.

He later tweeted that 7m naira ($16,000; £12,000) had been raised in just 10 minutes, and joked that his target was 100 million naira because he wanted to pay off a loan he had taken for his Rolls-Royce car.

His latest tweet says he has now raised 57m naira.

Davido said, “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone (sic).”

Davido has 9.7 million followers on Twitter.