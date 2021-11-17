Mnangagwa brags he took 15 years to build 28 houses in Beitbridge

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has bizarrely bragged that he took 15 years to complete 28 ‘F14’ staff houses for civil servants in Beitbridge.

Mnangagwa on Wednesday went to Beitbridge to commission 28 F14 staff houses for civil servants that were built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme.

He boasted that he started the project in 2006 during the leadership of late former President Robert Mugabe only to complete some 28 houses in 2021.

“I am happy that I began this project in 2006 and due to my resilience I am completing it in 2021. The project stalled in 2008 but was restarted in 2019 under the Second Republic. So far 52 units have been completed and more are on the way,” Mnangagwa said.

“All our border towns have accommodation challenges. So the Government is seized with the project of constructing housing units in all these border towns so that civil servants and all agencies will have adequate and decent accommodation.”

Harare Mayor and senior opposition MDC Alliance official Jacob Mafume castigated Mnangagwa for majoring on small things neglecting real development.

“When a whole government goes to open 28 houses then you know we are in trouble. A government must be focusing on issues that relate to macro management not micro management.

“We have a government majoring on the minors and minoring on the majors creating a government that follows small things and forgetting the big thing of governing the entire country.

“We are in a quagmire, sinking sand and we are running on a treadmill. We are sweating but going nowhere. It is amazing that no one in the government can point out the ridiculousness of what should be opened by a village head, not a whole President,” he said.

Political activist Pride Mkono said Zanu PF since it came into power in 1980 has never shown commitment to development.

“The Zanu PF government has consistently shown since 1980 that both incompetent and incapable of undertaking real national development projects on time as witnessed by the recent flats which started to be constructed in 2006 only to be completed now. It really shows that there was no commitment at all,” Mkono said. Nehanda Radio