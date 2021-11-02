Sikhala fumes as police close roads in St. Mary’s for First Lady’s visit

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has complained that St. Mary’s in Chitungwiza was shutdown by police on Tuesday to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxilia free passage in the opposition MDC Alliance stronghold.

Sikhala, the MDC Alliance vice chairman said all roads were closed in that part of Chitungwiza and most people were inconvenienced while trying to go to work.

“The whole of St. Mary’s found itself totally shutdown by the police. No one is allowed to move and conduct their business. All roads are closed and people are inconvenienced to go to work.

“My inquiry to the cause is that Mnangagwa’s wife is coming to St. Mary’s. This is pathetic,” he said.

Sikhala is well known for organising and leading opposition demonstrations in Zimbabwe and his constituency has constantly been guarded by riot police.

Last year, Sikhala was arrested and charged with allegedly inciting violence relating to what was a planned “anti-corruption demonstration” which was later foiled by security agents.

He was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. They spent more than four weeks at Chikurubi Maximum Prison before being released by the High Court in Harare.

While incarcerated, Sikhala said he had been arrested more than 65 times since 2000 and had never once been convicted. Nehanda Radio