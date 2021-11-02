24-year-old Zim boxer dies after sustaining head injuries during fight

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

A boxing match held at Body Active gym in Borrowdale, Harare on Sunday organised by veteran boxer Ali “Otto” Phiri ended in tragedy after boxer Taurai Zimunya (24) succumbed to suspected head injuries.

The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) has officially confirmed the incident in a press statement dated 1 November.

The ZNBWCB statement reads that Zimunya collapsed during a third round knockout of the Non-Title bout against opponent Tinashe Majoni.

He was then ferried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to receive further medical care, but was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Taurai Zimunya who died at Parirenyatwa Hospital during the early hours of today (Monday) 1 November 2021.

“He was 24. Taurai was a licensed professional boxer and collapsed in the 3rd round of a 6 round Non-Title bout which was hosted in Borrowdale, Harare on 31 October 2021,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further stated that an autopsy report on the actual cause of his death is yet to be obtained.

Zimunya was with Mbare’s Legends Boxing Club but also had a short stint with the Zimbabwe National Army Boxing Club a few years back.

In their statement, ZNBWCB expressed their sorrow on the untimely death of the budding youthful boxer.

The board also said burial arrangements will be announced in due course once the family advises. Nehanda Radio