Over 1 million arrested for violating Covid-19 regulations in Zimbabwe

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Police have arrested 1, 2 million people for violating Covid-19 regulations since the start of the lockdown in March last year.

In their twitter page, police said 2 934 people were arrested on October 31 for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

“The ZRP reminds members of the public that Covid-19 safety regulations are still in force. As at 31 October a total of 1 225 225 people were arrested for various offences related to Covid-19 since 30 March 2020. On 31 October, 2934 people were arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations,” said the police.

The country is currently under level 2 of the lockdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on September 7 relaxed the lockdown from Level 4 to Level 2.

Under the current regulations intercity travelling is now permitted under strict Covid-19 regulations. Public gatherings are permitted with maximum of 100 people. Workplaces have been decongested to 50 percent of the workforce.

Bottle stores are to sell take aways until 4PM. Beer outlets and nightclubs will remain closed during Level 2 lockdown.

Business time is now from 8AM to 7PM while curfew is now from 10PM to 5AM. The Chronicle