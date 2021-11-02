Teenage Hadebe nominated for two MLS awards

By Ricky Zililo

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe’s resolute performances for Houston Dynamo have seen him being shortlisted for two Major League Soccer (MLS) awards less than six months after moving to the United States of America.

Hadebe is in the running for the MLS Defender of the Year and MLS Newcomer of the Year awards.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean defender made a surprise switch to Houston, Texas, in June, spurning other more lucrative deals, to become Dynamo’s most expensive player.

He signed a US$1.65 million deal for three years.

Hadebe has made 17 appearances for Houston Dynamo, cementing his position as a vital cog for the team. The MLS said voting for the nominees will close on Monday, November 8.

“Voting is set to kick-off on Friday, October 29 and last through Monday, November 8. MLS will release a list of finalists prior to the start of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Play-offs.

“MLS Year-End Awards will be determined through voting from three groups: current MLS players, MLS clubs (coaches, technical directors/general managers) and select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2021 MLS regular season.

“Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to weigh in the top plays of the season with both the AT&T Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate by casting their votes on MLSsoccer.com,” said the MLS. The Chronicle