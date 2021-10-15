Grace period for unvaccinated civil servants ends today: Nick Mangwana

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Government is set to bar all unvaccinated civil servants from reporting for duty and institute disciplinary action against them for ‘refusing to obey a lawful instruction’.

This move comes after the government issued a Statutory Instrument (SI) 234 of 2021 ordering all civil servants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 last month, giving them only a month to do so otherwise risk losing their jobs.

“Every member of the Public Service shall be fully vaccinated, and any member: not so vaccinated shall be barred from the workplace after the 15th October, 2021, and not paid while he or she is so barred

“Any member who refuses to be fully vaccinated shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings on the basis that he or she failed to obey a lawful instruction,” read part of the SI 234 of 2021.

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana on Friday said it was the deadline for all civil servants to get vaccinated or be fired from work.

“D-DAY FOR CIVIL SERVANTS. Today is the deadline for civil servants to get vaccinated or be barred from the workplace and not get paid while so barred. Those who refuse to be fully vaccinated shall be subject to disciplinary action for refusing to obey a lawful instruction,” he said.

Zimbabwe has so far received more than 11 million vaccine doses from purchases and donations since the start of the government’s program and it is opening up economically after a third wave of the pandemic and vaccinated people are allowed to attend church gatherings and sit-in at restaurants.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in August took the government to court for insisting that employees must be inoculated against Covid-19 before reporting for work. Nehanda Radio