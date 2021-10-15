Usajairire mafanzi iwe’ Qounfuzed on Enzo Ishall’s sudden return to music

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

UK based musician Qounfuzed has slammed Zimdancehall crooner Enzo Ishall for ‘disrespecting’ his fans after he made a U-turn on his retirement from music a month later.

Enzo made his return to the music scenes earlier this week with a single “Zuva Risingasvike” released together with a music video.

Enzo’s last offering was a gospel song titled ‘Ehee’ released on the 1st of September and was meant to be his final musical project. However, at the close of September Enzo announced to his fans that he would be recording music on a part time basis.

In a highly emotional radio interview with KVG he revealed that he was going through some mental health struggles and needed to take some time off.

On Monday the Kanjiva hitmaker announced his return saying he was now at peace. “I have settled. I am at peace. Thank you for the love and support I love you all. I owe my fans. Saka ehee amana,” wrote Enzo.

Although many were happy with Enzo’s return, Qounfuzed was not really pleased as he called out Enzo for disrespecting his fans.

“Usajairire mafanzi iwe, wanyanya tucontroversy twemastanzi. Don’t get me wrong I respect the brother very creative with his craft but he had us worried for what??” wrote Qounfuzed.

Enzo did not respond to Qounfuzed.

If this was a publicity stunt then it really paid off for Enzo as his song is trending on the number 4 spot on YouTube and seating on over 151 000 views. Nehanda Radio