I was surprised to be appointed Bosso acting CEO: Ronald Moyo (30)

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Highlanders FC acting youthful Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Moyo (30) has admitted that he was astonished by his appointment at the helm of the club.

Moyo who is also the Highlanders’ media officer said this to journalists during a pre-match press conference held at the club’s offices in Bulawayo on Thursday morning.

“We are all ambitious and at times we are ambitious to point where everyday we dream of a certain position but I was not at that point yet, it was a surprise for me.

“But I just told myself that these are the people I work with everyday so probably they saw something in me and I decided to take the responsibility at the back of my mind knowing that we are a club with systems so we work as a together,” Moyo told journalists.

Moyo also highlighted that he will fit into the club’s system as the acting CEO since the environment is not new to him, instead only the nature of his job has changed.

The former Bantu Rovers media officer also said, at the moment his new duties have been easier because as a stand-in CEO he is working hand in glove with his predecessor, Nhlanhla Dube.

Dube whose contract with Highlanders expires in December, is reportedly on a three months long ‘forced’ leave, which was reportedly imposed by the club’s chairman Jonfat Sibanda and his executive.

“So far I can’t complain, everything is in order because the CEO, Nhlanhla Dube who is on leave is just a phone call away, whenever I need assistance he is always there to help me,” said Moyo.

Moreover, asked if he is prepared to grab the CEO position as a fulltime job, Moyo, dismissed the aspect.

He indicated that the opportunity came to him as a learning curve, however, no one knows what the future holds.

Furthemore, the 30-year-old also stressed that he feels he has a lot of unfinished obligations he ought to do for the club’s media department.

“Obviously no, I think I’m not yet prepared to take this position as a fulltime job but no one knows the future.

“This is actually a learning curve for me but another thing is that I just feel like I have unfinished business in that office that I’m holding as a Communications and Media Officer,” the acting CEO said.

Bosso takes on city rivals Bulawayo City in a Chibuku Super Cup encounter set to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulawayo giants come into this match with the edge over their opponents because they already have qualified for the next round of the tournament. Nehanda Radio