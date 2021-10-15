Actress Khanyi Mbau continues making fun of boyfriend ‘Ndege Boy’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African socialite and actress Khanyi Mbau continues making a mockery of her Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai “Ndege Boy” Mushonga by hinting she will continue capitalizing on her “Dubai Saga” and intends to record a remix for her ‘Shiyi ndoda eDubai’ song.

The media personality became talk of the town when she ditched her Kudzai in Dubai without an explanation last month.

Her stunt gained so much publicity and she decided to ride on it by releasing a song mocking her him. However she has now returned to Kudzai’s loving arms like nothing happened.

During their time apart Khanyi went in the studio with Amapiano star Sir Trill recording the song which became a hit for a few days.

On the eve of her birthday Khanyi took to Instagram posting two pictures of herself in the studio. One of the pictures was captioned “Remix loading Dubai.”

Although the song is mocking Kudzai, he seems not to be bothered by it. Meanwhile he has wished his girlfriend a happy birthday in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“Today is a special day! Can the world help me wish the love of my life a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday my Queen. I would like to thank God for all the blessings he keeps placing in your life, for all the wisdom he pours in your life,” reads part of the statement.

The actress is set to feature in the latest Netflix film “Happiness Ever After”, where she is reprising her previous role as Zaza on the film. Nehanda Radio