MSU late registrants fail to write exams

By Tafadzwa Kachiko

Scores of late registrants at Midlands State University (MSU) have been barred from writing their final year examinations which commenced on Monday.

In July, some final students also failed to write examinations because they registered late.

All along, late registrants were allowed to sit for their examinations, but were denied access to their results.

“Honestly, this is not fair because I paid and registered. I first paid, $15 000 which is half of the fees in May and then finished my payments two weeks ago. Examinations started on Monday and on Tuesday, I was blocked from writing. People were being turned away since Monday and forced to defer. The situation can cause some students to commit suicide,” said a student, who declined to be named for fear of

victimisation.

“Just imagine, I work outside the country, I travelled all the way from South Africa. I have exhausted all channels, from the registrar’s office, accounts, IT, deputy director with no joy. Many students from different programmes have been affected. In my class of 24 students, only four were registered.”

MSU spokesperson Mirirai Mawere said every learning institution had its own regulations that ought to be followed.

She said permitting late registrants to sit for examinations had many implications.

“I am not very sure if those students are telling you the truth because all those registered are supposed to write examinations,” Mawere said.

“They are our bonafide students. If they’re really telling you the truth, can I have their registration numbers and verify for you. They must have paid before the due date which was clearly written on our website and Facebook page. There were so many notices on that. Reminders were even made for students to pay up their dues.”

Mawere said the students should go to the academic affairs department for redress.

The examinations will end on October 10. NewsDay