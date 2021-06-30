100 MSU students test positive for COVID-19

By Prestige Muntanga | NewsDay |

At least 100 students at the Midlands State University (MSU)’s Zvishavane campus have reportedly tested positive to COVID-19, a situation that has caused panic at the higher learning institution.

Students who spoke to Southern Eye yesterday said the outbreak started at the girls’ hostel after a flu bug broke out, and when tests were conducted, several of the students tested positive to COVID-19.

“The tests are being conducted everyday if they suspect that it’s COVID-19. Yesterday (Monday), 114 students were tested and 100 were found positive, while 14 were negative. The positivity rate is now at 32,46%,” said a student who preferred anonymity.

“Those who tested positive were quarantined and some are being evacuated to Gweru for isolation and the rest were made to go back home. Those who are staying off campus were lucky not to catch the virus.”

MSU spokesperson Mirirai Mawere said she was not prepared to discuss the issue.

“There are students who tested positive for coronavirus, but I’m not going to comment on the issue,” Mawere said.

Midlands provincial health director Simon Nyadundu was not reachable for comment.

However, Health ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri confirmed receiving the information on the COVID-19 cases at MSU, but could not give more details saying he was not in town.

“I heard that there are 100 students who tested positive to COVID-19, but I cannot say much because I’m out of town at the moment,” he said.