Rabble-rouser thesis title as Sikhala graduates with Master of Laws

Firebrand opposition MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) from the Midlands State University (MSU) and his thesis was unsurprisingly ‘politically agitative’.

The Zengeza West legislator announced his good news on Twitter on Friday revealing that his thesis was titled “The right to demonstrate and petition”, while being a Zimbabwean case study.

“After spending much of my 2 years in prison at Chikurubi as a political prisoner I remained focused on my studies. Today I graduated with my Master of Laws (LLM) degree with Midlands State University (MSU) Title of thesis. ‘The right to demonstrate and petition’. Zimbabwe as a case study,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala has finished his studies amid serious monitoring by the state security system because he was arrested last year after being charged with inciting public violence in connection with 31st July anti-government protests which were led by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

He was apprehended together with Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. They spent an average of 45 days at the country’s biggest and most notorious jail, Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being granted bail by the High Court in Harare.

Sikhala and Chin’ono were arrested again in January this year and charged with communicating falsehoods through tweeting that a junior police officer had killed a baby with a baton stick.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was also arrested in the same case.

When the High Court was dealing with the case of Chin’ono during bail, it consented that the law they were being charged with had been struck off and abolished in 2014.

Meanwhile, against these circumstances, Sikhala managed to finish his studies. Nehanda Radio