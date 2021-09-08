Marange man (25) bludgeons disabled father to death after beer binge

By Fitzgerald Munyoro | Nehanda Local |

MUTARE- In a bizarre incident that left the Marange community shaken, a seemingly intoxicated man is alleged to have attacked and killed his 65 year old disabled father with a log and iron pick.

The incident took place in Chikonzo Village under Chief Marange.

Police conﬁrmed the incident and identiﬁed the deceased as Pindai Ndagurwa (65).

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said the suspect Godfrey Ndagurwa (25) was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

The suspect arrived home from a beer binge at Bambazonke Business Centre at around 7pm. He saw his father sitting on a verandah with his wife, Rodha Ndagurwa (53).

Pindai and Rodha are disabled and both use wheelchairs.

“When the suspect arrived, he threatened his parents for no speciﬁc reason. He reportedly picked a log and started assaulting his father several times all over the body,“ said Insp. Chananda.

After the commotion, the deceased crawled into the house but the suspect followed him and further assaulted him with an iron pick until he was unconscious. Pindai sustained wounds all over his body and started bleeding profusely.

“When Rodha noticed that her husband was lying unconsciously on the ground, she called his brother Behind Ndagurwa who stays in the same village.

“Upon arrival, Behind Ndagurwa saw the suspect sleeping next to his father who was also unconscious,” said the police spokesperson.

Pindai succumbed to his injuries before he was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Behind reported the matter to officers at Marange Police Station who attended the case and arrested the suspect.

The police spokesperson warned the public against drinking alcohol to excess, saying police will not hesitate to apprehend those who take law into their own hands. Nehanda Radio