Warrant of arrest for Chombo

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has issued a warrant of arrest against former Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo after he failed to show up at court yesterday.

Prosecutor Mr Malven Mapako successfully applied for a warrant of arrest of the ex-minister for not attending court proceedings.

The matter was deffered to 28 October for continuation.

Chombo is being jointly charged with ex-Zanu PF youth leaders —Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya.

He is jointly charged with Chipanga, Hamandishe and Mleya on allegations of wearing regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa’s initials, although they had been expelled from Zanu PF.

It is alleged that between December 8 and 13, 2017, the trio connived to wear party regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa’s initials, although they knew they were no longer members of Zanu PF. They took photographs of themselves while wearing the regalia, including hats embroidered with the Zanu PF flag, inscribed “ED” and “Kutonga Kwaro.”

The court heard that the quartet then posted the said photographs on social media.

According to the State, the Zanu PF leadership saw this as a nuisance. The Herald