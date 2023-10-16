Ignatius Chombo successfully applies to be readmitted back into Zanu-PF

The Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has unanimously agreed that former cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo should be readmitted back into the party.

Chombo, who was expelled from Zanu-PF during the 2017 coup which ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe, last week applied for readmission into the party.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka read Chombo’s letter to members of the PCC in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

“I write to you, to request to be officially admitted into the Party, following a five-year hiatus (2017-2023). Please let me know if you need more information,” Chombo said in a letter

Justice Minister and Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi said Chombo has been supporting the party despite being outside in the past six years.

“As Zvimba district we accept Dr Chombo’s request and plea to rejoin the party. He has always remained with the party at heart, supporting financially,” he said.

During the peak of factionalism in Zanu-PF before the military coup in November 2017, Chombo among other exiled former cabinet Ministers were aligned to Mugabe.

They were opposed to then Vice President (now President) Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession plan. When Mnangagwa eventually grabbed power, Chombo was ousted from both cabinet and Zanu-PF.

He was also arrested for alleged corruption involving illegal parceling of land.

Other Mugabe allies like former cabinet Ministers Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao fled the country in the midst of the coup.

Zhuwao and Moyo in November 2022 apologised to Zanu-PF for supporting the opposition during the 2018 harmonised general elections in which Mnangagwa emerged as a winner under controversial circumstances.

“Accordingly, and on this day of 15 November 2022, we hereby apologise to all of you Comrades most sincerely and with profound regret for our wrong use of – and ill-advised association with – the hashtag ‘Zanu PF Must Go’ (#ZanuPFMustGo),” read part of their joint letter.

During the recently held 2023 elections, Kasukuwere tried to challenge Mnangagwa in the presidential race but he was stopped by the High Court on the basis that he was not in the country for more than 18 months.