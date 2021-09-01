Police impound 50 buses for defying intercity regulations

By Ivan Zhakata

Police have impounded 50 buses for breaching inter-city travel regulations and taking advantage of the situation of ferrying students back to schools.

This comes after Cabinet had allowed inter-city travelling for examination students over the weekend but bus operators are now taking advantage of the order to conduct intercity travels.

Police in Harare, this morning, impounded almost 32 buses at Mbare Musika Bus Terminus that were conducting inter-city travel in defiance of national lockdown regulations.

Nine buses were also impounded in Matebeleland North on the same charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some operators were taking advantage of the situation of ferrying leaners to school.

Asst Comm Nyathi said in Matabeleland North police officers have also impounded nine buses.

“Police had to move in since some of the bus operators were taking advantage of the situation of the opening of schools to mix both the general public and school children.

“We want however, to warn anyone who defies the Government Covid-19 regulations that the full wrath of the law will take is course,” he said.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said buses were only allowed to carry learners across the cities during the weekend only for examination classes.

“Government pronounced itself in terms of inter-city travel that is when the learners will be ferried to school. For exam classes, it was on a weekend and that window has been closed. For other learners, it will be next weekend and anything beyond that is unacceptable. If there are any changes, they will be communicated in the Cabinet briefing today,” he said.

Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairman Mr Sam Nanhanga said bus operators should follow the Government’s directive on inter-city travelling and halt operations. The Herald