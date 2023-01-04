Harare bouncers likely to be hit with more charges, state opposed to bail

Two rogue bouncers who are being charged with attempted murder after causing commotion at the affluent Pabloz Night Club are likely to be slapped with more charges as more complainants against them continue to come out in the open.

The two, Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) appeared in court yesterday (Tuesday), before Harare regional magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, arguing that no prejudice would be suffered by the State if they are released awaiting trial.

They are facing attempted murder charges. Mambanje rolled the matter to Wednesday for bail ruling.

There are reports that the two could be hit with more charges as more complainants have reported the two for assault after their arrest.

The State led by George Manokore is opposed to bail arguing that Kumunda and Sanyangore were facing a serious offence.

The two were arrested after their video fighting a club patron went viral on social media prompting social commentary to demand their apprehension.

It is the State’s case that on December 24 at around 02:30 am, the two were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club, Borrowdale with other patrons.

They were allegedly approached by the two complainants, Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private Security Guards at Pabloz.

Kaminyu and Runganga informed them to leave the Nite Club since it was time for closure.

The two resisted and started pushing the complainants out of the Night Club.

It is alleged that when they got out of the Night Club, accused persons assaulted the complainants with clenched fists.

During the scuffle, Kumunda pulled an Okapi knife and tried to stab Runganga on his stomach but missed him.

He allegedly then advanced towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him in his stomach.

Kaminyu allegedly blocked the knife with his left hand and he sustained deep cuts across his four fingers.

The two then escaped.

The accused persons were captured by a CCTV surveillance camera installed at the premises whilst committing the offence.