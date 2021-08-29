Filabusi man murders ex-lover

By Sithatshisiwe Vuma

A woman from Filabusi was reportedly axed to death on Thursday and her body was dumped in a bush behind Filabusi High School.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a body was collected from a bush behind Filabusi High School but I haven’t received the full report from the local police station,” said Insp Mangena without revealing the name.

However, sources in Filabusi said the woman was allegedly axed to death by her ex-boyfriend. The source said the woman and the man had a long-standing dispute over paternity of their child. It is said the man, after committing the alleged murder, used the woman’s cellphone to call the police and her relatives to inform them about the death.

“What the relatives are now asking is how did he know that the woman had died and how did he know the location of the body. How did he even come to be in possession of the woman’s phone? It is said when he called the relatives he told them that they must not go and look for the body alone but they must be accompanied by police. Although during the call he insisted that he was not involved in the murder how did he come to know about all these details,” said the source.

The source added that when police collected the body she was partially naked indicating she could have been raped first before being killed. The man reportedly told the relatives and police that he was in Gwanda but efforts to locate him since the call have been fruitless with the mobile phone number no longer reachable. The Sunday News