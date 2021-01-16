Man jumps to death

By Mthabisi Tshuma

A 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries and later died after he attempted to jump onto a moving truck and was dragged for about 200 metres.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night between Maitengwe and Madlambuzi villages in Bulilima district.

Mr. Reuben Moyo from Jutshume village under Chief Madlambuzi died while he was being rushed to hospital.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said the truck driver was not aware that Mr. Moyo had clung onto the moving truck while attempting to jump in.

“I can confirm that on January 13 at around 8 pm, a Toyota Hilux single cab belonging to Leonard Nkomo of Madlambuzi was being driven on the day by Doubt Nkomo, a male aged 28. Nkomo was coming from Maitengwe border post,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the deceased clung to the car’s load-box before being dragged for about 200 metres.

“Reuben Moyo who is a male aged 25 and is from Jutshume village allegedly tried to jump onto the load-box of the truck. He failed to do so and was dragged for about 200 metres resulting in him sustaining deep cuts on the head and left leg,” said Insp Mangena.

She said Moyo was rushed to Hingwe Clinic before he was transferred to Plumtree District Hospital but died on the way. The Chronicle