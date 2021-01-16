Gweru sets up shelters to accommodate residents fleeing flooding

By Patrick Chitumba

Gweru City Council (GCC) has set up temporary shelters to accommodate residents who might be evacuated from their homes in the event of the city being hit by flash floods.

Following incessant rains that have been pounding the city since last week, there is a high risk of flash floods hitting the city hence the plans to evacuate some families.

Flash floods have been experienced in low lying areas of Mkoba 4, Mtapa, Nashville, Riverside and Senga and this has prompted the council and district Civil Protection Unit to activate processes to mitigate the impact of flooding.

Temporary shelters have already been set up in Mkoba, Mtapa, Ascot, Senga and Ivine and these are

schools, beerhalls, community halls and Senga Training centre.

“City of Gweru would like to advise residents, clients and stakeholders residing in Mkoba 4(Dewa Road), Tinshel suburb, Woodlands, Mtapa, Nashville, Ascot Extension and other areas that due to persistent rains flooding, may occur. We, therefore, encourage affected residents to evacuate to the following temporary shelters, Senga Training Centre, Mpumelelo Primary School, Takawira Primary School, Budiriro Primary School, Matongo Primary School, Mtapa Hall, Shumba Hall, Mkoba Hall, Ingwe Hall, Ascot Beer Hall and Senga Beer Hall,” reads a notice from council.

In an interview yesterday, mayor, Councillor Josiah Makombe said the city is putting all systems in place to protect residents.

He said the incessant rains had potential to leave a trail of disaster.

“ We are working in partnership with the CPU and also the department of Social welfare. This is a precautionary measure just in case the flash floods continue. The people have to know where to go if they are affected,” said Cllr Makombe.

He said food and other needs would be provided at the temporary shelters.

“Suburbs such as Mkoba 4, Mtapa and Senga are the most affected,” said Cllr Makombe.

Already, the floods have claimed the lives of six people who drowned when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by the flooded Gweru River on Sunday. The Chronicle