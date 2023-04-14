Former Gweru and Kwekwe mayors nominated in CCC candidate selection

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Chipinge Times |

GWERU- Former mayors Josiah Makombe and Angeline Kasipo have been nominated to represent constituencies in the just-ended Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection process.

Kasipo was suspended from Kwekwe City Council by Local Government Minister July Moyo, together with two other councillors, Melody Chingarande and Zanu-PF’s Makomborero Mlambo.

The three were suspended after pushing to have the recently adopted Kwekwe City Council budget withdrawn because it was too much for pressed residents.

Kasipo confirmed the development in an interview.

“Yes, it’s true that I was nominated by several stakeholders to represent the party in Kwekwe Central. The party has processes which it needs to conclude before one becomes a candidate, “she said.

During her term of office, Kasipo was touted to be passionate about addressing residents’ concerns.

Incumbent Member of Parliament Judith Tobaiwa also received a nomination to represent the constituency.

Former Gweru City Mayor Josiah Makombe was nominated to represent the party in the Gweru Urban constituency.

Makombe was recalled in 2022 by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora for being aligned with the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Makombe was voted back to represent Ward 1 during the March 26, 2022, by-elections.

Kwekwe-Mbizo sitting MP Settlement Chikwinya is battling for selection with Corban Madzivanyika. In Redcliff, the incumbent MP Lloyd Mukapiko was uncontested.

Ephraim Ndlovu was nominated to represent the party in the Silobela constituency with Fannuel Sibindi.