NRZ commuter trains suspended

By Nqobile Tshili

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has indefinitely suspended Bulawayo’s intracity commuter trains that were servicing the City-Cowdray Park and City-Emganwini routes.

The rail company said the spike in Covid-19 cases forced it to suspend the commuter trains which stopped operating on Monday.

The country re-introduced strict lockdown regulations two weeks ago in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The commuter trains were complementing Zupco buses and kombis in providing public transport and were charging $16 a trip which is the same fare being charged by Zupco buses.

NRZ public relations manager Mr. Nyasha Maravanyika said the spike in Covid-19 cases forced the company to suspend the commuter trains.

“The NRZ has suspended the commuter train service in Bulawayo until further notice. The suspension of the service follows the imposition of the Level Four Lockdown by the Government from 5 January 2021 as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

NRZ has seen it fit to stop running the commuter service as it takes measures to complement Government efforts to reduce people’s exposure to the pandemic,” said Mr. Maravanyika.

He said the company realised that the commuter trains were potential Covid-19 super-spreader hotspots hence the decision to suspend the service.The Chronicle