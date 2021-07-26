Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Teen strikes man to death with axe, brick

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A teenager from Filabusi struck a 37-year-old man with an axe and brick on the head resulting in his death, following a misunderstanding. Police said the incident occurred on July 17 and the man died on Tuesday last week.

“Police in Filabusi are investigating a murder case in which a man (37) died upon admission to Filabusi District Hospital on 20 July after he was struck with an axe and brick on the head by a 17-year-old juvenile on 17 July,” said the police on Tweeter.

Police have continuously discouraged people from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. They have also issued a ban against carrying of dangerous weapons in a bid to reduce crime.

Dangerous weapons such as catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears, daggers among others have been the cause of a number of violent crimes such as murder, assault, robbery and attempted murder. The Chronicle

